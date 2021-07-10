CDC announces it is targeting kids for COVID shots

The Centers for Disease Control, the organization that has been at the forefront of the lobbying on various COVID-19 issues over the last year, says it will be targeting children with its vaccinations program as parents starting thinking about schooling this fall.

That's even though a study described in Fortune confirmed they face an "extremely low" risk from COVID, and "have no need to shield from the virus."

That analysis "backs up clinical reports that show children and teens are less likely to be hospitalized or face severe effects from the virus. Covid-19 does increase the chance of serious illness in the most vulnerable children – those with complex disabilities and severe existing medical conditions – but even in those cases the risks are smaller compared with adults," the report said.

Nonetheless, The Gateway Pundit noted the CDC's instructions for schools in the fall include: "Masks should be worn indoors by all individuals (age 2 and older) who are not fully vaccinated. Consistent and correct mask use by people who are not fully vaccinated is especially important indoors and in crowded settings, when physical distancing cannot be maintained."

Further, it recommends "schools maintain at least 3 feet of physical distance between students within classrooms, combined with indoor mask wearing by people who are not fully vaccinated, to reduce transmission risk. When it is not possible to maintain a physical distance of at least 3 feet, such as when schools cannot fully re-open while maintaining these distances, it is especially important to layer multiple other prevention strategies, such as indoor masking."

The report explained, "Children have virtually zero chance of dying from COVID yet the CDC is specifically calling for unvaccinated children to be abused and 'marked' with a face mask."

And, the report explained, a new JAMA pediatrics report warns children wearing masks can be exposed to "dangerous levels of carbon dioxide."

Technically, all COVID vaccines are experimental yet, and they're not even available for those under 12, as tests still are ongoing.

The study described in Fortune noted that Elizabeth Whittaker, of Imperial College London, confirmed, "It is reassuring that these findings reflect our clinical experience in hospital -- we see very few seriously unwell children."

The Fortune report said, "Under 18s in England had about a 1-in-50,000 chance of being admitted to intensive care with coronavirus during the first year of the pandemic, one study in the analysis found."

"There's a general feeling among pediatricians that probably too many children were shielded in the first elements of the pandemic and that there’s probably very few children that need to shield according to these data," explained Russell Viner, of University College London.

The BMJ noted, on the issue of vaccinations, "The net benefit of vaccinating children is unclear, and vulnerable people worldwide should be prioritized instead."

Healthline said Pfizer and Moderna, two of the vaccine manufacturers, have been researching whether the vaccines are safe and effective for children.

Healthline said, "These developers have enrolled thousands of children across the United States, Poland, Finland, and Spain."

