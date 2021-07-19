China threatens to begin World War III

A video has appeared online that reportedly is circulating among Chinese Communist Party channels in which the repressive regime on the mainland there threatens to unleash a "continuous" nuclear war on the world.

"When we liberate Taiwan, if Japan dares to intervene by force, even if it only deploys one soldier, one plane and one ship, we will not only return reciprocal fire but also start a full-scale war against Japan," the statement threatens.

"We will use nuclear bombs continuously until Japan declares unconditional surrender for the second time. What we want to target is Japen's ability to endure a war. As long as Japan realizes that it cannot afford to pay the price of war, it will not dare to rashly send troops to the Taiwan Strait.

"In 1964, when our first atomic bomb was successfully detonated, we promised the world that we would not use atomic bombs against non-nuclear countries and that we would not be the first to use them. Nearly 60 years have passed. Although the strength of our nuclear deterrent has been somewhat affected this decision has been a success, and has safeguarded our peace when we built our country."

#CCP Vows to Nuke #Japan if Japan defends #Taiwan. As Japan is the only country that has been nuked, so nuking Japan "will get twice the result with half the effort."

中共軍事頻道威脅對日本實施連續核打擊，直到日本第二次無條件投降。 pic.twitter.com/dp45R2LXtD — Jennifer Zeng 曾錚 (@jenniferatntd) July 13, 2021

But it warned the international "situation" now is changing and "our country is in the midst of a major change that has not been seen in a century and all political policies, tactics and strategies must be adjusted and changed in the midst of such a major change."

The video threatens, "In order to protect the peaceful rise of our country, it is necessary to make limited adjustments to our nuclear policy. We solemnly put forward the 'Japan exception theory.' In modern history Japan has taken the initiative to harm the Chinese people many times, including the first Sino-Japanese war in 1894-1895, when it took over Taiwan and made us pay more than 230 million taels of silver in reparations. And the world invasion of China of 1931-1945, when more than 35 million Chinese were killed and wounded."

Will China make a military move to take over Taiwan soon?

It accuses Japan of failing to be serious about acknowledging atrocities and "if Japan goes to war with China for the third time, the Chinese people will take revenge on the old and the new scores."

A report in the U.S. Sun pointed out the threat comes on "the eve of the Olympics."

"It comes after earlier this month, China vowed to invade Taiwan and explained how it would do it," the report explained. "An article in a state-controlled publication offered a glimpse of a terrifying three-stage plan to pave the way for an invasion force to storm the breakaway island. President Xi Jinping pledged a 'complete reunification' with Taiwan as he delivered a speech to mark 100 years of the Chinese Communist party."

But any invasion or other military moves could seriously escalate the hostilities and in fact, "could drag in the U.S. through its pact to defend Taiwan," the report said.

Regional allies including South Korea and Australia also could be drawn in, as could NATO forces such as the U.K. since the U.S. is an alliance member.

The video later was deleted from some platforms.

The Sun explained Japanese Deputy Prime Minister Taro Aso has affirmed, "We must defend Taiwan, under our alliance with the U.S."

SkyNews noted the threat concludes, "There will be no peace talks."

It would be the second major attack on the world since just last year if the evidence suggesting the COVID-19 virus came out of a Chinese research lab dealing with bioweapons research is accurate. That pandemic has killed millions worldwide.



