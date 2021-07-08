A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
'The Chosen' ends 2nd season with 200 million online views

Crowdfunded TV series raises $22 million, aims for a billion viewers

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published July 7, 2021 at 9:53pm
(WASHINGTON TIMES) -- Finding a new way to tell a familiar story, crowdfunded TV series “The Chosen” wraps its second viewing season on Sunday having exceeded its creator’s expectations on several fronts. The episode that will air reportedly centers on what led up to the famed Sermon on the Mount and what happened afterward.

An estimated 750,000 people streamed the season opener on their smartphones, tablets, computers and TV-connected streaming devices. More than 1 million people have subscribed to the series’ YouTube channel, which features interviews with actors and behind-the-scenes stories from series creator Dallas Jenkins.

While the first season is available on the Comcast-owned Peacock streaming service, the overwhelming majority of viewers watch via a smartphone/tablet app for “The Chosen,” making its viewership unusual in a world still largely dependant on broadcast and cable networks, or pay-to-view services such as HBO.

Read the full story ›

