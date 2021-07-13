Severely disabled Christian hero canceled by bank, so he creates own, pro-life bank

Many conservative and Christian individuals and groups have been cut off – mostly without warning – by their banks or financial institutions in recent months. America First activist Lauren Witzke recently was the target of a campaign by Wells Fargo. The conservative Gab site also has been in the bull's-eye.

While mostly left unexplained, the indications are that those financial corporations are taking the actions because they disagree with the conservative messages being promoted.

So Christian motivational speaker Nick Vujicic, the founder of Ministry of Life Without Limbs, himself the target of an anti-Christian bank campaign, has announced the formation of a pro-life bank.

"I got kicked out of a bank, with no warning, it froze my credit cards, froze my debit cards … they did a review of me as a client and they don’t want anything to do with me," he revealed on a recent episode of EpochTV's "Crossroads" program, run by the Epoch Times.

He noted that many banking corporations "give philanthropically under social responsibility … to causes that provide [to] the biggest abortion clinics in America."

The new project won't to that.

"But we will actually fund 50 percent net profits to Judeo-Christian line nonprofit organizations that are biblically aligned and doing the will of God, according to our belief systems," he said.

He said the new business operations strategy known as Environmental, Social and Governance considerations is at fault.

Those manipulations, he said, allow a person to be evaluated based on whether he or she goes along with a business' nonprofit causes or is environmentally friendly.

"If I own a V12 twin-turbo [car], which I do, I’m actually then harming the environment. I get categorized as a second-class citizen. It’s going to be called carbon credits. And we’re going to be categorized [on] how harmful Nick is on the environment, socially based on what he believes, and who he gives to, what he doesn’t give to," he explained.

The Times report explained, "According to the World Economic Forum (WEF), ESG considerations are the 'yardstick for stakeholder capitalism' and will be essential for corporate success in the future."

Among factors that ESG considers are greenhouse gas emissions, size of land used, water consumption, air, and water pollution.

The bank's website explains it is not yet operational, but plans to be a full-service FDIC approved operation.

Vujicic's own story is one of miracles.

He was, without explanation, born without limbs, but at age six was vacuuming rugs for an allowance and by age 17 moved into the financial world, buying a home as an investment at age 19 and getting his Bachelor's degree in financial planning and investments and accounting at age 21.

Today he lives in Dallas, Texas, with his wife Kanae and four children.

He also is a highly sought-after motivational speaker. He's been featured on BBC, 60 Minutes Australia, CBS Sunday Morning, USA Today, People Magazine, ABC News, The Glenn Beck Program TLC, LA Stories, and more.

He's actually not alone in his class, as there are others with the same or similar disabilities who also have helping others as their goal in life:

