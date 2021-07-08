Churches burned to ground in Canada in 'anti-church hate crime wave'

(FOX NEWS) – At least 20 churches in Canada have been burned or vandalized, and Rebel News founder Ezra Levant questioned Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's response to the mounting crime spree Wednesday on "Tucker Carlson Tonight."

"This is so explicitly an anti-church hate crime wave and yet Justin Trudeau, who is normally the first and the wokest, waited a week before saying anything and he literally said 'that's not the way to go,'" Levant stated.

In the last couple of weeks, a series of arsons have arisen as churches and statues are being destroyed throughout the country.

