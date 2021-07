(BOSTON.COM) -- A church sign commenting on gender identity in Medford sparked dueling but peaceful protests on Friday evening.

Community members and elected officials gathered outside the New England Baptist Church on Salem Street to protest a sign that reads: “MALE AND FEMALE / CREATED HE THEM / GEN 5.2 / GENDER IDENTITY SOLVED.”

On his website, Northeastern University journalism professor Dan Kennedy called the sign an “anti-LGBTQ message.”

