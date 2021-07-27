Coed who mistook car for Uber ride stabbed 120 times

(PEOPLE) -- University of South Carolina student Samantha Josephson was stabbed 120 times, according to chilling testimony provided this week by the pathologist who conducted her autopsy.

On Monday, the fifth day of testimony in the kidnapping and murder trial of 27-year-old Nathaniel Rowland ended with both the state and defense resting — clearing the way for the presentation of closing arguments today.

Prior to that, Dr. Thomas Beaver took the witness stand, telling jurors Josephson, 21, sustained several fatal wounds to the brain and neck when she was stabbed to death on March 29, 2019.

