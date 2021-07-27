A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Education U.S.WND CRIME
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Coed who mistook car for Uber ride stabbed 120 times

Lost so much blood in fatal attack, doctors had trouble collecting a blood sample from her remains

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published July 27, 2021 at 5:12pm
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

(PEOPLE) -- University of South Carolina student Samantha Josephson was stabbed 120 times, according to chilling testimony provided this week by the pathologist who conducted her autopsy.

On Monday, the fifth day of testimony in the kidnapping and murder trial of 27-year-old Nathaniel Rowland ended with both the state and defense resting — clearing the way for the presentation of closing arguments today.

Prior to that, Dr. Thomas Beaver took the witness stand, telling jurors Josephson, 21, sustained several fatal wounds to the brain and neck when she was stabbed to death on March 29, 2019.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







'A miracle': Man engulfed in flames after underground explosion 'rescued by God'
Coed who mistook car for Uber ride stabbed 120 times
3 members of Congress sue Pelosi over mask fines
S&P 500 falls from a record ahead of big earnings, snaps 5-day win streak
Shark bites man's butt 1 week after a man was killed by a shark at same beach
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×