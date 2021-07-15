A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
This is why college tuition should not be free

Available coursework offers little benefit to developing professional careers

Published July 15, 2021 at 1:42pm
(THE LIBERTY LOFT) – Democrats continue to make the argument that we should have student loan forgiveness and provide free education to those who choose to pursue a college degree. While I agree there is absolutely nothing wrong with trying to better yourself and educate yourself, I have a big problem with free education.

Especially in light of the most recent reports from Fox News. Davidson College, a university in North Carolina, has decided to offer an Abolish the Police Course. According to the report, the course will aim “to take a philosophical look at the relationship between Blackness and policing in the U.S., according to a course description.” It’s a socialist dream come true.

Now I would love for someone to explain to me what this course will do in regards to helping someone in their professional career? Will it help you learn how to produce or sell more widgets? Does it help you learn how to cure a disease? My guess, and I guess I should say it’s purely speculative, is that this course does absolutely nothing to help you in a career.

