SHOT HURT 'ROUND THE WORLD
Community college withdraws vaccine mandate after 9 days

May be 1st higher education institution to withdraw requirement

WND News Services
Published July 10, 2021 at 3:55pm
(THE COLLEGE FIX) – A California community college may be the first higher education institution to withdraw a planned COVID-19 vaccine mandate.

By a 5 to 3 vote, the board of trustees of San Joaquin Delta College voted on July 6 “to remove the vaccine mandates.” The board opted to “instead implement full social distancing and mask mandates as well as an advisal to faculty, staff and students to get their vaccines.” The vote came nine days after Delta College had voted for a vaccine mandate.

“The health of Delta College students is our top priority, and the Board of Trustees took bold actions last week to demonstrate their commitment to that priority,” the public higher education institution said in praise for itself on June 28.

Read the full story ›

WND News Services
