Condo collapse death toll rises to 78 as recovery continues

(FOX NEWS) – The Surfside condo collapse death toll reached 78 on Friday, as officials gave a somber update at the site of the partial condo collapse more than two weeks ago.

Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava, speaking at the site of the tragedy as recovery efforts continue, called the number of dead "staggering and heartbreaking."

A total of 47 victims have been identified, and their next of kin have been notified, the mayor said, with detectives addressing next of kin in-person as a means of providing some closure.

