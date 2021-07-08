Congressman wants Air Force Academy instructor who teaches CRT removed

By Ailan Evans

Daily Caller News Foundation

Tennessee Rep. Mark Green sent a letter to the Air Force on Thursday demanding the removal of an academy professor who advocated teaching critical race theory to military cadets.

The letter , addressed to Acting Secretary of the Air Force John Roth, called for the removal of Professor Lynne Chandler Garcia from her teaching position after she had written an opinion in The Washington Post defending her decision to teach critical race theory (CRT). Garcia argued that CRT helped “students identify the structural racism and inequality that has been endemic in American society.”

CRT holds that America is fundamentally racist, yet it teaches students to view every social interaction and person in terms of race. Its adherents pursue “antiracism” through the end of merit, objective truth and the adoption of race-based policies.

“Professor Lynne Chandler García’s full-throttled attack on our country and her support for Critical Race Theory render her unqualified to teach in one of our prestigious military academies,” Green wrote in the letter.

“Disparaging the United States as a racist country should disqualify anyone from teaching at one of our country’s most prestigious institutions,” Green said in a press release Thursday.

Garcia had argued that the U.S. Constitution “has been used to perpetuate legal discrimination” and that professors should teach students “a sensitive understanding” of the founding document, arguing “racism was ingrained in the system.” She also said CRT was essential for officers to “comprehend the unique experiences and concerns of their diverse troops.”

“How are our future Air Force leaders supposed to take an oath to defend the Constitution if they are being taught that it is racist and promotes inequality?” Green wrote.

Green said the Constitution has brought “freedom and self-governance” to the U.S. and nations around the world, and argued CRT served only to “decrease morale, retention, and unit cohesion.”

Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley dismissed criticism of CRT as “white rage” in June, comparing critics of the doctrine to those who stormed the U.S. Capitol. Milley insisted CRT “matters to our military and the discipline and cohesion of this military.”

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

