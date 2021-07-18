A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Corporate leaders' leftist activism risks alienating workers, customers, cutting profits

Employees may see philanthropy as manipulative

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published July 18, 2021 at 4:12pm
(HEARTLAND DAILY NEWS) – Using philanthropy to motivate employees can backfire, a study published by Economic Journal indicates.

When workers were told additional labor would reward a charity, they were less motivated than when they were offered no reward at all, The Wall Street Journal reports. The great majority of people, 85 percent, did more work when they knew the result was an increase in their own compensation.

Stephan Meier, a professor at Columbia Business School in New York and coauthor of the paper, says workers may see philanthropy as manipulative when it is used to get them to do more work. “Tying charitable contributions to workers’ productivity or output was actually worse than doing nothing at all,” Meier told The Wall Street Journal.

