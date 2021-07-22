COVID deaths in no-lockdown Sweden hit ZERO

Last year, London's Guardian newspaper called Sweden's laissez-faire approach to the coronavirus pandemic – generally allowing the coronavirus to run its course while the population reaches herd immunity – a "catastrophe" in the making, while CBS News said the Scandinavian nation had become "an example of how not to handle COVID-19."

But unlike its European neighbors, Sweden is welcoming visitors while businesses and schools are open with virtually no restrictions and there are no mask mandates, points out the Foundation for Economic Education.

And data show the seven-day rolling average for COVID deaths on Wednesday was zero, which is where it has been for about a week.

Sweden’s overall mortality rate in 2020 was lower than most of Europe, FEE added, and its economy suffered far less.

"Meanwhile, today Sweden is freer and healthier than virtually any other country in Europe."

Last September, Sweden already had one of the lowest coronavirus infection rates in the world.

"Sweden has gone from being the country with the most infections in Europe to the safest one," said the country's senior epidemiologist, Dr. Anders Tegnell, in an interview with the Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera, the Gateway Pundit reported.

"What we see now is that the sustainable policy might be slower in getting results, but it will get results eventually," Tegnell said. "And then we also hope that the result will be more stable."

Is Sweden doing the right thing by not locking down its citizens?

In August 2020, Tegnell explained to Fortune why Sweden didn't have a mask mandate.

"With numbers diminishing very quickly in Sweden, we see no point in wearing a face mask in Sweden, not even on public transport," Tegnell said.

He told reporters in Stockholm that the "curves" of infections, hospitalizations and deaths are "going down and the curves for the seriously ill are beginning to approach zero."

"- Sweden isn't in the news much these days. There's a reason for that."

I agree with that statement... 🤔https://t.co/T4TEs4UP30 — Johan Hellström 🇸🇪 (@jhnhellstrom) July 22, 2021

