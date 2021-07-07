COVID interrogators coming? Post 'No Trespassing' sign, senator says

The White House stunned many Americans this week when President Joe Biden talked about having a team of federal agents going "door-to-door" in a "targeted" fashion to tell Americans to take the experimental COVID vaccines.

After all, how often has the federal government in the "land of the free," where rights are protected by the Bill of Rights, actually discussed sending agents to homes to tell people to do something that is not legal to be required, and which they do not want to do?

But several officials in Arizona immediately had a response.

Sen. Kelly Townsend posted online, "I have spoken to local law enforcement and if you don't want the Federal government on your property asking about vaccines, they advise you to post a no trespassing sign in a visible location."

This, she explained, "Is a prerequisite to be able to charge someone for being there against your will."

The vaccination program is significant to the Joe Biden administration as so many of his other agenda points so far have failed: No infrastructure bill, no federal takeover of elections, no significant international agreements, a crisis on the southern border and more.

The administration's claim to be able to tell voters during the soon-coming 2022 midterms what it accomplished would be its distributions of vaccines, which, in fact, were developed under President Trump.

The White House said it wants to target the "vaccine hesitant" with a door-to-door campaign telling people to get the shots.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said the plan is to "get remaining Americans vaccinated by ensuring they have the information they need about both how safe and accessible the vaccine is."

Dr. Kelli Ward, the chief of the Arizona GOP, said, "Who thinks we will see a surge in 'No Trespassing" signs? And could/should they be individualized to specifically prohibit people from harassing you about vaccinations?"

Who thinks we will see a surge in “No Trespassing” signs? And could/should they be individualized to specifically prohibit people from harassing you about vaccinations? And why doesn’t #HIPAA &/or the #4A already prevent this govt harassment? Isn’t our health info private?🤔 https://t.co/mNDfpYbvaT — Dr. Kelli Ward 🇺🇸 (@kelliwardaz) July 7, 2021

The Gateway Pundit explained charges could be filed against "vaccine harassers" under some circumstances. Of course, state laws and local ordinances may impose certain requirements in various locations, too.

"What happened to our right to be secure against unreasonable searches and seizures?" the report said.

