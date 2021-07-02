A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
COVID vaccine deaths, injuries are secretly buried

Numbers reveal deeply troubling patterns

Published July 2, 2021 at 3:58pm
(CONSERVATIVE PLAYLIST) – Reports of deaths and serious injuries from the COVID-19 jabs have been mounting with breakneck rapidity. Those who look at the numbers and have some awareness of historical vaccine injury rates agree we’ve never seen anything like it, anywhere in the world. While data can be hard to come by for some countries, the ones we can check reveal deeply troubling patterns.

United States – As of June 11, 2021, the U.S. Vaccine Adverse Events Reporting System (VAERS) had posted 358,379 adverse events, including 5,993 deaths and 29,871 serious injuries. In the 12- to 17-year-old age group, there were 271 serious injuries and seven deaths. Among pregnant women, there were 2,136 adverse events, including 707 miscarriages or premature births.

All of these are bound to be undercounts as, historically, less than 10% of vaccine side effects are reported to VAERS. An investigation by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services put it as low as 1%.

