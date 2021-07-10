Cultural civil war increasingly visible as disgusting teaching praised in mainstream media

(THE DURAN) – The United States has a great many Christian citizens. These people may be heavily involved in carrying out the faith, and many are not so, but most of them share a core set of principles derived from Christianity that becomes their own moral compass, showing them what is right and what is wrong.

One of the most universally accepted notions in our society is the idea that sex and sexuality are topics not suitable for teaching children who attend school from the ages of 5 to 18. While in my own childhood there were courses in sex education offered, they were offered within the context of Christianity – ostensibly as a means to prevent sexual promiscuity and to become aware of what adolescence brings and what the risks are to avoid. Risks like disease, pregnancy, shame, and so on.

But now, the promoters of sex education have taken great leaps beyond anything that could be related to a Christian worldview with regard to sex at all. Now, we hear more and more stories of kids in public schools being taught confusion about what they are and who they are. They are even being taught to use their nascent thoughts about sexual identity as full-on proof to show they should undergo chemical and physical mutilation to be the opposite of what they were born as, as though sex can be changed like a set of clothes.

Read the full story ›