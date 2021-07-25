Dad buys ice-cream truck to create jobs for his 2 adult children with Down Syndrome

(DUTY TO AMERICA NEWS) -- Mary Kate Wegener told her father, “I wanna work with Papa.” Mary Kate’s dad, Joel Wegener, made his daughter’s request a reality. The Ohio dad purchased an ice cream truck so that his two adult children with Down Syndrome could have the opportunity to work and develop skills to help them in the future.

“It was hard to find something that she could really plug into and do,” Wegener told Spectrum News 1. “So when I started mulling over this, it was such a natural to pull them both in.”

“Then once we started talking about this ice cream business, it was just a natural to bring her in and also bring Josh in,” Wegener stated.

Read the full story ›