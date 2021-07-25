A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Diversions Health Money U.S.GOOD NEWS!
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Dad buys ice-cream truck to create jobs for his 2 adult children with Down Syndrome

'It's just been an unbelievable journey'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published July 25, 2021 at 12:08pm
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

(DUTY TO AMERICA NEWS) -- Mary Kate Wegener told her father, “I wanna work with Papa.” Mary Kate’s dad, Joel Wegener, made his daughter’s request a reality. The Ohio dad purchased an ice cream truck so that his two adult children with Down Syndrome could have the opportunity to work and develop skills to help them in the future.

“It was hard to find something that she could really plug into and do,” Wegener told Spectrum News 1. “So when I started mulling over this, it was such a natural to pull them both in.”

“Then once we started talking about this ice cream business, it was just a natural to bring her in and also bring Josh in,” Wegener stated.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







How Larry Elder is shaking up California politics
Dad buys ice-cream truck to create jobs for his 2 adult children with Down Syndrome
Evidence shows LGBT students might be better off at Christian colleges
Biden's blunder raises questions about transparency
When the fertility doctor is 'dad'
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×