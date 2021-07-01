DHS warns 'perfect storm' of 'violent extremist-white supremacists' is imminent

A Homeland Security bulletin obtained by ABC talks about "violent extremists" and the July 4th holiday.

It warned "attacks" against a "range of potential targets." With no warning, of course. Those "domestic violent extremists" – aka DVEs, the feds said, are motivated by "violent ideologies" and the "ethnically motivated violent extremist-white supremacists," or those RMVE-WSs, were sharing information about "mass gatherings." AND "law enforcement officers."

"We have the perfect storm," ABC was told by a "senior law enforcement official."

So the network posted online: "'Perfect storm': Bulletin warns of extremist violence as pandemic restrictions lift."

TRENDING: Trump reveals ex-football star Herschel Walker will run for Senate: 'He told me he's going to'

However, buried down in the report was the perhaps-significant comment that, "no specific plot has been identified for Independence Day," but that the warning "ominously" said federal officials are seeing "evidence of planning" by radicals.

ABC said it obtained access to the warning "exclusively," and that it includes that charge, that "34 states will have State of Emergency orders expire" soon, so that "mass gatherings and social distancing restrictions will be largely lifted."

It expressed, too, that, "As of 16 June, Racially or ethnically motivated violent extremist-white supremacists (RMVE-WSs) were sharing downloadable links to a publication discussing targeting mass gatherings, critical infrastructure, and law enforcement officers."

The law enforcement official told ABC, "It's a very volatile moment and it's about to be a more target-rich environment."

Are white supremacists ready to explode into violence? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 8% (1 Votes) 92% (11 Votes)

Without a "specific plot," the public was being advised "not to be in a panic mode," but rather remain alert.

The warning said, "The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) is focused on the nexus between violence, and extremist ideologies. DHS is enhancing its ability to prevent acts of domestic terrorism inspired by disinformation, conspiracy theories, and false narratives spread through social media and other online platforms. DHS is committed to sharing information with our partners to ensure the safety and security of all communities across the country. We encourage the public to remain vigilant and to report any suspicious activity to local and state law enforcement, and the FBI."

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!