Director of 'Superman,' 'Twilight Zone' and 'The Omen' dead at 91

(FOX NEWS) -- Richard Donner, an esteemed Hollywood director and producer known for his films such as the "Lethal Weapon" franchise, "The Goonies" and the original "Superman," has died. He was 91.

Fox News confirmed through his rep and production company that Donner died Monday. A cause of death was not disclosed.

Born Richard Donald Schwartzberg in the Bronx, Donner attended junior college before landing at the famed NYU, where he majored in business and theater.

