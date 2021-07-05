A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Director of 'Superman,' 'Twilight Zone' and 'The Omen' dead at 91

Richard Donner's films have amassed over $1 billion in worldwide box-office

WND News Services
Published July 5, 2021
(FOX NEWS) -- Richard Donner, an esteemed Hollywood director and producer known for his films such as the "Lethal Weapon" franchise, "The Goonies" and the original "Superman," has died. He was 91.

Fox News confirmed through his rep and production company that Donner died Monday. A cause of death was not disclosed.

Born Richard Donald Schwartzberg in the Bronx, Donner attended junior college before landing at the famed NYU, where he majored in business and theater.

WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







