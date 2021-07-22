Dolly Parton looks back on her acting career: 'I made a better whore than I did a secretary'

(FOX NEWS) – Dolly Parton reflected on her acting career during a preview of an interview with Tim McGraw on Apple Music's Beyond the Influence Radio show. The 75-year-old country music star told McGraw that she always took acting parts that were "pretty close" to her own personality in the clip shared Tuesday.

"I only take parts that are pretty close to my own personality," Parton said.

"I have never yet done one of those scenes that was that far-fetched. Even when I did ‘Steel Magnolias’, I played a beautician. If I hadn't made it in the music business, I would have been a beautician. So I understood that."

