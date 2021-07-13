Door-to-door vaccine checks not enough: Dems to monitor our text messages for 'misinformation'

The Democrats are so irritated that critics keep accusing the Biden administration of troubling heights of government overreach for its COVID-19 vaccination efforts, that they’re pursuing a plan to work with cell providers to monitor text messages to make sure that this “disinformation” does not continue to spread.

Great move, guys. All those red state, Trump-voting Republicans will now be lining up with their arms outstretched to receive the jab in no time, I'm sure.

The jaw-dropping revelation comes from a report in Politico, which details how the Biden administration has amped up the rhetoric against its critics, whom White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki recently accused of “literally killing people” for raising concerns about the safety of the vaccine as well as the troubling precedents for civil liberties that could be set as the government seeks more aggressive means of ensuring everyone receives the novel inoculation.

In addition to the door-to-door strategy, “Biden allied groups, including the Democratic National Committee, are also planning to engage fact-checkers more aggressively and work with SMS carriers to dispel misinformation about vaccines that is sent over social media and text messages,” Politico reported.

“We are steadfastly committed to keeping politics out of the effort to get every American vaccinated so that we can save lives and help our economy further recover,” the outlet quoted White House spokesman Kevin Munoz as saying, in apparent approval of the plan to monitor text messages.

“When we see deliberate efforts to spread misinformation, we view that as an impediment to the country's public health and will not shy away from calling that out.”

If only the Biden White House was as concerned about the country’s founding philosophy as they are about the country’s “public health.”

Politico writers Natasha Korecki and Eugene Daniels note that “indeed” over the last few weeks, “criticism of the administration’s door-to-door vaccination strategy has increasingly become a fixture on Fox News” (they apparently expect us to take for granted that this is further proof such criticism is disinformation) “in addition to being a top topic on conservative social media posts and over SMS messages to cell phone users.”

One wonders how, exactly, they know what we’re texting each other about the vaccine.

While the writers certainly could have better clarified this, the report indicates that the text messages in question are those sent out en masse by conservative groups like Turning Point USA, which Politico reports has been sending out text messages such as one they viewed which read, “Biden is sending goons DOOR-TO-DOOR to make you take a Covid-19 vaccine. Sign the petition to: No medical raids in America.”

Although the Biden administration is trying to clarify that the community volunteers (and really, what is to say a volunteer can't be a goon?) won't be forcing anyone to take the vaccine, it's borderline splitting hairs to call this text "disinformation." Since the end goal, inarguably, is to get more people to take the vaccine, was TPUSA’s text message really wrong or merely hyperbolic?

It’s troubling to even split those hairs, however, as all Americans have a right to complain about actions taken by the federal government and to characterize them as dramatically as they so choose, and most certainly to do so through messages sent to private cell phones that the government has absolutely no business whatsoever monitoring.

Politico’s report, of course, largely focused on the Biden administration’s response to the backlash over its door-to-door plan to spread the Good News of the COVID-19 vaccine and its attempts to clarify all that wicked deception from free citizens with a right to voice their own opinions.

“The big misinterpretation that Fox News or whomever else is saying is that they are essentially envisioning a bunch of federal workers knocking on your door, telling you you've got to do something that you don't want to do,” Anthony Fauci, the patron saint of pandemic-era government overreach, said while doing the cable news rounds on Sunday, according to Politico.

Fauci explained it will be “trusted messengers who are part of the community doing that — not government officials. So that's where I think the disconnect is.”

Never you fear, disinformed conservatives, it is just private citizens who will be knocking on the doors of your private homes to altruistically and selflessly provide you with information that has been blessed and sanctified by the federal government and known to be the only Good, True, and Pure Information about the vaccine so many are so hesitant to get.

So now you can rest easy.

Isn't it amazing how the left has decided to so cheerfully accept almost comically tyrannical government overreach? Less than a decade ago, the same people made a (well-founded) big fuss over NSA spying on Americans? (Something Fox News' Tucker Carlson knows something about these days.)

This is the “progress” they’ve envisioned — a presidential administration that not only campaigns door-to-door to disseminate information but seems to endorse monitoring our text messages because they’re upset too many people are questioning this information?

We have wandered deep into very murky territory over the last few years, as we discuss to what degree either private tech companies or the federal government should be allowed to fact-check our free speech or free agency. In reality, this shouldn't even be a discussion. No such entity should be dictating what "truth" is, ever, not in a free and liberal society.

Yet here we are, in the abyss.

This article appeared originally on The Western Journal.