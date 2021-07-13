A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
MoneyON WALL STREET
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Dow closes 100 points lower as hot inflation report overshadows strong earnings

'Eyes will be on the major banks to set the tone for the next few weeks of earnings'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published July 13, 2021 at 4:48pm
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

(CNBC) -- The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped from its high as a hotter-than-expected inflation report overshadowed a strong start to second-quarter earnings season on Tuesday.

The Dow shed 107.39 points, or 0.31%, after closing at a record just shy of 35,000 the day prior. The S&P 500 closed 0.35% lower at 15.42 after reaching a new intraday record earlier in the session. The Nasdaq Composite retreated slightly from another intraday record to dip 0.38% at 55.59.

The small-cap Russell 2000 fell nearly 1.9% in its worst daily performance since June 18.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Dow closes 100 points lower as hot inflation report overshadows strong earnings
Unmasked! California reverses mandate for schools that defied CDC
High-school employee allegedly gives beers to teens before deadly car crash
Judge bars Gavin Newsom from identifying as Democrat on recall ballot
Has Cuba's socialism reached the point that will break the country?
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×