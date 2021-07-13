Dow closes 100 points lower as hot inflation report overshadows strong earnings

(CNBC) -- The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped from its high as a hotter-than-expected inflation report overshadowed a strong start to second-quarter earnings season on Tuesday.

The Dow shed 107.39 points, or 0.31%, after closing at a record just shy of 35,000 the day prior. The S&P 500 closed 0.35% lower at 15.42 after reaching a new intraday record earlier in the session. The Nasdaq Composite retreated slightly from another intraday record to dip 0.38% at 55.59.

The small-cap Russell 2000 fell nearly 1.9% in its worst daily performance since June 18.

