Dow plunges 700: Worst drop since October as investors fear COVID resurgence

(CNBC) -- U.S. stocks fell aggressively Monday on concern a rebound in Covid cases would slow global economic growth. The selling picked up as the session went on and the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped the most since last October.

The Dow dropped 725.81 points, or 2.1%, to 33,962.04 in a broad-based rout that sent all 30 members lower. At one point during the session, the Dow was down 946 points before recovering some ground into the close. The S&P 500 fell 1.6% to 4,258.49 with energy, financial and industrial sectors as the worst performers. The tech-dominated Nasdaq Composite fell 1.1% to 14,274.98, its fifth-straight day of losses and worst losing streak since October.

The 10-year Treasury yield fell to a new five-month low of 1.17%, exacerbating fears about the slowing economy. Crude oil dropped 7%. The small-cap Russell 2000 dropped 1.5%, recovering after it briefly dropped into correction territory on an intraday basis - down more than 10% from its March high.

