Email to Ben Shapiro used as evidence for firing 2 teachers pushing against LGBT policies

(NOT THE BEE) – The two employees of North Middle School in Oregon were put on leave back in March for creating the "I Resolve Movement" encouraging the community to resist proposed LGBTQ legislation. Now, former assistant principal Rachel Damiano and former science teacher Katie Medar have been terminated in a 4-3 vote by the school board. Evidence for their termination included emails sent to Ben Shapiro, saying this violated the policy against using school resources for a political campaign.

According to KTVL, "Damiano's hearing began at 3 p.m., where she denied allegations of 'political campaigning.' She also stated that Medart and herself didn't use work resources or work hours to work on the 'I Resolve Movement.'"

But she did use a school email address, and for that, she's been ousted from her job.

