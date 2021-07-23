A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Health WorldFOOD FOR THOUGHT
England quarantine rules being relaxed to avoid shortages

Exempting more than 10,000 workers from lockdown rules

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published July 23, 2021 at 4:54pm
(AP NEWS) – The British government has sought to ease food supply pressures in England by exempting more than 10,000 workers from quarantine rules that led to staff shortages and empty shelves and fears of panic-buying.

However, it has come under criticism Friday for being too hasty in lifting coronavirus restrictions in England and for not doing more to help other crucial sectors, such as transport, the emergency services and energy industry.

In an announcement late Thursday following mounting pressure from increasingly vexed retailers, it outlined plans for daily COVID-19 testing of critical food industry workers that will effectively allow those who test negative to continue working even if they have been notified on their phones to self-isolate due to contact with someone with the virus.

