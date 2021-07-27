ESPN writer triggered by American flag at Olympics

(FOX NEWS) -- An ESPN sportswriter said Monday he couldn't enjoy the opening ceremonies of the Tokyo Olympics because the presence of the American flag reminded him of the Jan. 6 Capitol riot and the "rise of White nationalism."

Liberal "Undefeated" scribe William Rhoden said on "CBS This Morning" that he had enjoyed covering the Olympics during his long career but felt differently in 2021.

"I love the opening ceremonies, march of countries. Then I realized, you know, man, particularly after these last four years, I had it wrong. Nationalism is not good. We've seen the rise of White nationalism. Nationalism is not good," he said in a clip flagged by NewsBusters. "And also, this whole idea — I keep thinking back on the Capitol riots, and I saw a lot of, you know, U.S. flags."

