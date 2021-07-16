Every player on Russian soccer team refuses COVID vaccine

(RT) – Every player at Russia’s CSKA Moscow soccer club has refused vaccination against Covid-19, it was reported on Thursday, with the team allegedly rejecting inoculation against the virus that has killed at least 146,000 Russians.

That’s according to a source for Russian sports outlet Championat, which revealed that, at the moment, only the club’s employees have been vaccinated, with the talent refusing to be jabbed.

According to Sergey Aksenov, the club’s public relations director, the players decided not to get jabbed because 85% of them reportedly have a high level of antibodies. He called the reports of a collective decision “complete nonsense,” however.

Read the full story ›