Our existential, epic battle with Big Tech and where it's all heading

"I actually think most people don't want Google to answer their questions. … They want Google to tell them what they should be doing next." – Eric Schmidt, former chief executive officer of Google, 2010

The arrogance and self-importance of the "Speech Code Cartel," as I have dubbed Google, YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, Apple, Amazon, et al., cannot be appreciated by most of us mere mortals. Just look at the quote above. Really read it carefully. Take it in.

Is he right? Do "most people" really "want Google to tell them what they should be doing next"?

Are the non-sheep the exception? Has anyone seriously considered what the tyranny of these monopoly companies is doing to the ability of our citizens to govern themselves, protect their privacy and sustain institutions like free speech, freedom of the press and freedom of religion?

It has been more than a decade since I began blowing the whistle on Google – calling the company "evil," explaining that we were, consciously or unconsciously, ceding to it our most private information, allowing a mega-monopoly international conglomerate in bed with tyrannical regimes around the world to turn us into commodities.

I'm an expert on Google, but all the Big Tech companies are the same, as far as I can tell. Things have only gotten worse in the last 10 years – far worse. It hit home with me when I saw the company I built from scratch more than 25 years ago, my life's work, ravaged by the cartel's wrecking ball – reduced in revenues by more than half in 24 months.

It was enough to give me a series of five strokes!

Most people in their right minds would have given up. But I couldn't. I was the one who started this grand experiment in "online independent media" back in the '90s. I was determined – and remain so – to FIGHT BACK.

Backed into a corner, I continue going public with how the cartel attempted to exterminate the alternative independent media that sprung up in WND's wake over the last 25 years. Big Tech is still determined to snuff us out today, after having played such a huge role in manipulating the results of the presidential election – the last one, the Big Steal as it has become known.

The only people I could turn to were you – those who came to WND because you recognized what we were doing, what we were about and what our convictions are. And most of all, you recognized why it was necessary that this experiment in truth-seeking without fear or favor not be knocked off by a club of spoiled, soulless, pompous, greedy, presumptuous super-billionaires who sought to commit bloodless barbarism never imagined by the most diabolical totalitarian governments in history.

I realize now the phrase "Speech Code Cartel" doesn't even come close to capturing the imminent danger this cabal poses to freedom.

While the so-called progressives carry on about their delusions of "Russian disinformation" and "white-supremacist domestic terrorism," what's really happening behind the curtain is the theft of our culture of independence, self-governance, individualism, liberty, privacy, sovereignty, Judeo-Christian morality and, yes, free and fair elections.

No nation on earth poses a graver danger to all that has made America great over the last 245 years than this cabal.

I'll be telling you more about what I have learned of this bone-chilling threat in the days and weeks to come. I am never going to stop taking until this fiendish plot is fully exposed.

For now, I will simply ask you, politely but urgently, to help sustain us with your prayers and your financial support as we go toe-to-toe with this beast.

UPDATE ON WND'S REVIVAL CAMPAIGN – THE HOME STRETCH! Beginning June 15, we launched a drive to raise $100,000 by the end of July so WND, now in its 25th year, can continue to operate. As of today, we're fully three-quarters of the way there, with $75,247 in donations. Thank you sincerely for that, all who donated. Now we need to raise the remaining $24,753 in the next week. Please help put us over the top by making a generous tax-deductible donation to the WND News Center, the nonprofit, charitable, 501(c)3 sister organization to the for-profit WND. And consider sending a monthly contribution of any amount.

Remember, if WND goes down, soon the independent free press will be a thing of the past, and with it, our uniquely blessed nation. Please make your tax-deductible donations online at the WND News Center website. Or, if you prefer to mail your donation, please make your check out to "WND News Center" and mail it to: WND News Center, P.O. Box 100, 580 E Street, Hawthorne, NV 89415-0100. (Please be sure to use the entire address due to the rural location.)

If you don't have any money to give, please surround us in your prayerful protection as we fight on.

Thank you for your financial support and your prayers for us at this time.

