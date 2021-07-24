A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Facebook cracks down on discussing 'hoes' in gardening group

Popular tool mistaken for derogatory term for women

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published July 24, 2021 at 12:55pm
(NEW YORK POST) – Facebook’s censors are digging deep – flagging the word “hoe” in a western New York gardening group because they apparently confused the tool for a disparaging term for women.

A group called WNY Gardeners has been repeatedly flagged by the social network for “violating community standards,” when its more than 7,500 members discussed the long-handled bladed implement, which is spelled with an “e,” unlike the offensive term.

When one member commented “Push pull hoe!” on a post about preferred weeding tools, Facebook sent a notification that read, “We reviewed this comment and found it goes against our standards for harassment and bullying,” a moderator said.

