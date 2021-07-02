A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
HealthSHOT HURT ‘ROUND THE WORLD
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Fauci: 'There are now 2 Americas, the vaccinated and the unvaccinated'

Doctor completely ignoring science on natural immunity

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published July 2, 2021 at 3:47pm
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

(SUMMIT NEWS) – America’s favourite Chinese lab funding coronavirus doomonger doctor Anthony Fauci announced Tuesday that there are now two Americas, a vaccinated America and an unvaccinated America.

In an appearance on Dom Lemon’s CNN panic hour, Fauci declared that “When you have such a low level of vaccination super-imposed upon a variant that has a high degree of efficiency of spread, what you are going to see among under-vaccinated regions, states, cities or counties you’re going to see these individual types of blips. It’s almost like it’s going to be two Americas.”

“You’re going to have areas where vaccination rate is high, where more than 70% of the population received at least one dose,” he continued, adding “When you compare that to areas where you may have 35% of the people vaccinated, you clearly have a high risk of seeing these spikes in those selected areas.”

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







U.S., Japan conduct rare 'secret' war games simulating China-Taiwan conflict response
India sending additional 50,000 troops to border with China
Tanker driver shortages could make gas stations struggle to meet summer fuel demand
'It's too late to save Christmas': Retailers brace for unprecedented shortages of everything
COVID vaccine deaths, injuries are secretly buried
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×