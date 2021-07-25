Federal scheme gives more aid to blacks and minorities than whites to buy homes

In a strategy that is similar to several other proposed federal giveaways by the Biden administration that already have been halted in court for their racist elements, a new proposal would set up federal aid for homebuyers – and it would give more to blacks and other minorities than to whites.

The Washington Times has documented that U.S. Rep. Maxine Waters, D-Calif., wants to set up a program inside of President Biden's $3.5 trillion clean energy and daycare bill – what he calls "human infrastructure" – that would allow federal aid for down payments on homes.

It would specify that blacks get more financial help than whites.

The report explained, "White prospective homebuyers would be eligible for the $20,000 grants, but people of color would be more likely to fit the criteria. Particularly alarming to critics is that Ms. Waters would give another $5,000 in down-payment assistance to members of a 'socially disadvantaged group.' The legislation defines the group as those 'identifying as black, Hispanic, Native American, or Asian American, or any combination thereof."

A commentary at the Independent Sentinel explained this possibly is "the most blatantly racist act yet by the [Biden] administration."

"It's clearly racist and it's similar to the endless reparations idea that Kamala Harris came up with," the commentary said. "The Left is constantly trying to force reparations down our throats through racist policies."

The writer pointed out that it was just in May that the Wisconsin Institute for Law & Liberty, a conservative legal nonprofit, sued the Biden administration for prioritizing COVID-19 relief funds for bars and restaurants owned by minorities.

Then last month, "a Florida federal court judge granted a preliminary injunction blocking another Biden administration relief program that forgave loans of black farmers."

WILL Deputy Counsel Dan Lennington told the Independent Sentinel there is a "100%" guarantee there will be another lawsuit if Waters' plan is adopted.

"Helping out first-generation homebuyers is a good, racial-neutral way to solve a problem. But adding the term 'socially disadvantaged' makes the $5,000 benefit a racial classification that would be subject to strict scrutiny by federal courts," he explained.

Waters formerly headed the Congressional Black Caucus.

The Times reported an opponent of the idea was Sen. Patrick J. Toomey of Pennsylvania, who considered it "tantamount to a form of racism that discriminates against white people."

"Whether they are handing out aid to 'socially disadvantaged farmers' or providing additional down-payment assistance to minority homebuyers, Democrats seem intent on fighting 'racial inequity' by discriminating on the basis of race," a spokeswoman explained.

An analysis said because of income qualifications already more blacks would be eligible than whites.

Estimates suggested 36% of the qualified eligible applicants would be black and 30% white.

