Florida man tries to throw alligator onto roof to teach it a 'lesson'

(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) – A Florida man is in custody for allegedly trying to throw a live alligator onto the roof of a building.

William Hodge, 32, was arrested around 3 a.m. Thursday and charged with possessing and injuring an alligator, burglary of an unoccupied dwelling, criminal mischief, and petty theft, according to the docket of his court case.

“I asked William Hodge what he was doing when he was throwing the alligator up in the air. William Hodge advised he was 'teaching it a lesson,'” said Daytona Beach police officer Molly Billue.

