A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Money U.S.THE SOCIAL DISEASE
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

GETTR explodes, passing 1.5 million users in just 11 days

New social media platform created by Trump

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published July 15, 2021 at 3:38pm
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) – The new social media platform GETTR, created by former Trump spokesman Jason Miller and allies, has passed 1.5 million users in record time and is poised for "substantial growth," according to a new survey.

A Fabrizio, Lee & Associates poll, provided to Secrets, found that few Republicans have yet to hear about GETTR, but two-thirds of those who have are on it or are planning to sign up. While still being introduced in the social media world, the survey said that 15% of Republicans are already aware of the chatty site.

“Despite low level of awareness, new platform GETTR has high conversion rate and has an opportunity for substantial growth,” said the analysis of the poll. It was not commissioned by GETTR.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







House Intelligence Committee Nunes: John Durham report is coming, some people will go to prison
Powell defends Fed's inflation stance as GOP lawmakers cast doubt
Restaurant imposes 'equity charge' on patrons
MSNBC's Ruhle calls on airlines to 'pay the government back' by mandating COVID vaccines
U.S. military confirms heart inflammation after COVID vaccine
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×