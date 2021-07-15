GETTR explodes, passing 1.5 million users in just 11 days

(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) – The new social media platform GETTR, created by former Trump spokesman Jason Miller and allies, has passed 1.5 million users in record time and is poised for "substantial growth," according to a new survey.

A Fabrizio, Lee & Associates poll, provided to Secrets, found that few Republicans have yet to hear about GETTR, but two-thirds of those who have are on it or are planning to sign up. While still being introduced in the social media world, the survey said that 15% of Republicans are already aware of the chatty site.

“Despite low level of awareness, new platform GETTR has high conversion rate and has an opportunity for substantial growth,” said the analysis of the poll. It was not commissioned by GETTR.

Read the full story ›