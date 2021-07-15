A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Gypsy moths have been 'canceled'

Name now considered an ethnic slur

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published July 15, 2021 at 1:09pm
(FOX 5 NY) – Bug experts want to change the common name of the gypsy moth because it's considered an ethnic slur and they're asking the public to help them.

The Entomological Society of America, which oversees the common names of bugs, is getting rid of the common name of that critter and the lesser-known gypsy ant. The group this week announced that for the first time it changed a common name of an insect because it was offensive. In the past, they've only reassigned names that weren't scientifically accurate.

"It’s an ethnic slur to begin with that's been rejected by the Romani people a long time ago," said society president Michelle S. Smith. "Second, nobody wants to be associated with a harmful invasive pest."

Read the full story ›

