A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
FaithMATTERS OF FAITH
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Hobby Lobby's July 4 newspaper ad sparks atheist response

Freedom From Religion Foundation launched counter website

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published July 10, 2021 at 1:49pm
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

(PUREFLIX INSIDER) – Hobby Lobby's newspaper ad — which ran in popular outlets like The Boston Globe — shows a child holding an American flag, with the bolded words at the top proclaiming, "One Nation Under God." Under that well-known proclamation, words from Psalm 33:12 follow: "Blessed is the nation whose God is the Lord."

Hobby Lobby's ad then goes on to include a list of quotes from the Founding Fathers, Congress, presidents and text from Supreme Court rulings that speak to the importance of God, faith and biblical truth. Many people responded by praising the ad and encouraging America to turn closer to God. Positive reactions ranged from "God bless you!" to "I love this," but not everyone was so enamored.

The Freedom From Religion Foundation, an atheist activist group, launched a counter website and offered a secularized "fact-check" of each of the quotes Hobby Lobby included in the ad.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Cultural civil war increasingly visible as disgusting teaching praised in mainstream media
California schools to require masks for fall classes – despite CDC guidance
Hobby Lobby's July 4 newspaper ad sparks atheist response
Archaeologists unveil grand building near Jerusalem's Western Wall
'Don't force my church to pay for abortions'
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×