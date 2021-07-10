Hobby Lobby's July 4 newspaper ad sparks atheist response

(PUREFLIX INSIDER) – Hobby Lobby's newspaper ad — which ran in popular outlets like The Boston Globe — shows a child holding an American flag, with the bolded words at the top proclaiming, "One Nation Under God." Under that well-known proclamation, words from Psalm 33:12 follow: "Blessed is the nation whose God is the Lord."

Hobby Lobby's ad then goes on to include a list of quotes from the Founding Fathers, Congress, presidents and text from Supreme Court rulings that speak to the importance of God, faith and biblical truth. Many people responded by praising the ad and encouraging America to turn closer to God. Positive reactions ranged from "God bless you!" to "I love this," but not everyone was so enamored.

The Freedom From Religion Foundation, an atheist activist group, launched a counter website and offered a secularized "fact-check" of each of the quotes Hobby Lobby included in the ad.

Read the full story ›