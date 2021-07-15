A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
PoliticsALL THE PRESIDENT'S MEN
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

House Intelligence Committee Nunes: John Durham report is coming, some people will go to prison

Still believe justice will be served

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published July 15, 2021 at 5:12pm
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

(SARA A. CARTER) – Ranking member of the powerful House Intelligence Committee Rep. Devin Nunes told me on The Sara Carter Show podcast that he still expects Justice Department Special Counsel John Durham to release a damaging report on the FBI’s debunked investigation into former President Donald Trump and Russia. He also expects it will lead to prison sentences for some former senior Obama officials.

Nunes is one of the few members of the Republican Party that still believe justice will be served. He laid out his reasons on The Sara Carter Show and said he hasn’t given up faith in Durham’s investigation despite the enormous speculation that the Durham investigation will fail to deliver justice.

Many supporters of Trump, including the former President himself, have already began questioning the legitimacy of the Durham’s probe and whether or not any action would be taken by the Special Counsel in his investigation.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







House Intelligence Committee Nunes: John Durham report is coming, some people will go to prison
Powell defends Fed's inflation stance as GOP lawmakers cast doubt
Restaurant imposes 'equity charge' on patrons
MSNBC's Ruhle calls on airlines to 'pay the government back' by mandating COVID vaccines
U.S. military confirms heart inflammation after COVID vaccine
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×