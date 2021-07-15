House Intelligence Committee Nunes: John Durham report is coming, some people will go to prison

(SARA A. CARTER) – Ranking member of the powerful House Intelligence Committee Rep. Devin Nunes told me on The Sara Carter Show podcast that he still expects Justice Department Special Counsel John Durham to release a damaging report on the FBI’s debunked investigation into former President Donald Trump and Russia. He also expects it will lead to prison sentences for some former senior Obama officials.

Nunes is one of the few members of the Republican Party that still believe justice will be served. He laid out his reasons on The Sara Carter Show and said he hasn’t given up faith in Durham’s investigation despite the enormous speculation that the Durham investigation will fail to deliver justice.

Many supporters of Trump, including the former President himself, have already began questioning the legitimacy of the Durham’s probe and whether or not any action would be taken by the Special Counsel in his investigation.

Read the full story ›