(FOX NEWS) – Hunter Biden, the scandal-plagued son of President Biden, has choice words for critics of his high-priced art dealings

The younger Biden appeared Thursday on art podcast Nota Bene, where he responded to critics of his art dealings by saying "f--- 'em."

Hunter's paintings are priced between $75,000 and $500,000, despite his lack of artistic experience, raising alarms among ethics experts.

Read the full story ›