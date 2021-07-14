Hunter laptop confirms Joe Biden profited from son's shady deals

President Joe Biden "was a direct beneficiary" of Hunter Biden’s financial deals with foreign interests, concludes investigative reporter Peter Schweizer, pointing to evidence on the infamous laptop.

Schweizer, who has reported on Biden family influence peddling for several years, said Monday in a radio interview with Sean Hannity reported by Breitbart News that his investigation has cross-referenced Secret Service travel logs during Joe Biden's tenure as vice president to corroborate the authenticity of emails attributed to Hunter Biden.

"So there is no question," he said. "Of course, Hunter Biden hasn't denied it. But there’s no question that the laptop emails that we have possession of are 100% accurate and correspond directly with existing material.

"And the information is devastating," Schweizer said.

"We're in the middle of the investigation now, but by the end of the year it will be completed, and it will take on a far more sinister tone than it has even now in terms of what it says about the Biden family and the vulnerabilities of the Biden family," he said.

Hannity asked, "On a scale of one to 10, how bad are the coming revelations from this laptop?"

"I'm pretty cautious about this stuff — frankly are an 11," Schweizer replied.

"It’s that bad."

Hunter Biden himself confirmed in December that he is under federal investigation for taxes related to his foreign financial dealings.

After years of evidence compiled by Schweizer, the Biden family influence-peddling scandal erupted in October during the last month of the election campaign with the New York Post's reports on bombshell evidence found on a laptop purported to have been abandoned by Hunter Biden. The younger Biden hasn't disputed the claim that it's his laptop, no one mentioned or copied in the messages has repudiated their authenticity, and a cybersecurity expert conducted a forensic analysis of the metadata finding the emails are genuine.

Emails from the laptop indicated Joe Biden not only knew about his son's lucrative deals, contrary to repeated claims, but also profited from them.

After the Post's revelations -- which were censored and dismissed as "Russian disinformation" by establishment media and social media -- a former business partner of Hunter Biden, Tony Bobulinski, came forward. He claimed Joe Biden was an active participant in his son's overseas business dealings while serving as vice president. Bobulinksi said he met twice with Joe Biden to discuss a deal with CEFC Chinese Energy, a firm with ties to the Communist Party.

Emails show that Hunter Biden was to receive $10 million annually for three years from CEFC Energy for "introductions alone," presumably meaning to his father and other influential U.S. officials. Bobulinski was the recipient of an email from another partner who said "the big guy" was to receive a 10% cut from the CEFC China Energy deal. He said in interviews he was certain "the big guy" is Joe Biden.

It is "very likely" that the Hunter Biden probe will be addressed at the confirmation hearing for Judge Merrick Garland as attorney general, according to a spokesman for Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., who spoke with Fox News.

Senator: Joe Biden 'is lying, again'

Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., who led the Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs' investigation of Hunter Biden's business deals has accused Joe Biden of lying about his knowledge and involvement.

Johnson reacted in an interview in October to Joe Biden declaring in the final presidential debate that "my son has not made money" from China.

"The vice president is lying, again," Johnson told "Sunday Morning Futures." "Check out page 78 of our report where we show a company, a Chinese company, CEFC, transferred about $5 million to businesses controlled by Hunter Biden. $5 million, so no, he's lying. He's lying about the fact he said he never spoke to his son Hunter about his overseas business connections."

"The vice president has been caught in repeated lies over Biden Inc. about his family's businesses," Johnson said.

In the debate, Biden said: "My son has not made money in terms of this thing about, what are you talking about, China. The only guy who made money from China is this guy," Biden said at Thursday's debate, referring to President Trump.

Johnson said his report on Hunter Biden uncovered "three different scandals."

"You have the Biden family financial scandals, you have the news media suppressing the story, and you have the deep state not providing the types of documents that we need in legitimate congressional oversight," he said. "Take a look at all of these glaring conflicts of interest and all these foreign entanglements. At a minimum, it is grotesquely sleazy and that's who the American people are going to pose voting for or against."

A subsequent Senate report released in December concluded that members of Joe Biden's family engaged in deals with Chinese nationals who had "deep connections" to the Communist Party.

A Media Research Center poll foune that nearly one-third of voters who chose Joe Biden were not aware of the evidence linking the former vice president to corrupt financial dealings with China and other nations through his son. Had they known, according to the survey, President Trump would have won at least 289 Electoral College votes.

Schweizer reported on the Biden family influence-peddling in his 2018 book "Secret Empires: How the American Political Class Hides Corruption and Enriches Family and Friends" and a follow-up, "Profiles in Corruption: Abuse of Power by America’s Progressive Elite," which presents evidence that five members of the Biden family "cashed in" while Joe Biden was vice president. Joe Biden's brother James also is under investigation..

WND reported in December a Beijing university professor cited the Biden family's Chinese business deals as he explained in a Nov. 28 lecture why a Biden administration will restore the communist regime's influence on its "old friends" on Wall Street and inside the Beltway after it was throttled by President Trump.

