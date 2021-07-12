'Ignore no soliciting signs. Use your script': COVID door-knockers get marching orders

It's not taking long for President Biden's plan to dispatch federal representatives to your front door to ask you about your COVID vaccine to become reality.

One county in Illinois already has posted instructions for those interrogators on how to act when they confront you, including for them to ignore "No soliciting" signs.

No mention, however, of whether they're supposed to ignore "No trespassing" directives.

"We went from 15 days to slow the spread, to Biden's gestapo knocking door-to-door to see your papers," wrote Jenna Ellis. "Who did Nazi that one coming?"

We went from 15 days to slow the spread, to Biden’s gestapo knocking door-to-door to see your papers. Who did Nazi that one coming? 🥸 — Jenna Ellis (@JennaEllisEsq) July 10, 2021

The instructions are from Lake County, Illinois, and were publicized by Zerohedge.

BIDEN ADMINISTRATION VACCINE DOOR TO DOOR SALES PITCH SCRIPT pic.twitter.com/yiMqrKIxiv — The_Real_Fly (@The_Real_Fly) July 9, 2021

The marching orders include: "Ignore no soliciting signs. You're not soliciting! You're offering critical information and resources. What you are doing is not illegal."

But it does advise, "Knock and then back up."

"Use your script. This will give you the basics. Once you get confortable with it, feel free to make it sound more like you as long as all the key information is there. Make clear up front that the building has let you in and you're from the health department."

"If someone says is angry (sic) or rude, try to not take it personally," it warns.

Most importantly, it insists the door-knockers "Report on your work! Be sure to fill out the Doorknocking Spreadsheet with the counts of who still needs a vaccine, who is already vaccinated, who needs more info, etc. This is important information that the Health Department is relying on!"

There's no mention of possible conflicts with HIPPA, the federal medical information privacy requirements which are supposed to prevent an individual's medical details from being released to members of the general public, like a door-knocker.

The Zerohedge report noted that the White House already has announced FEMA "surge teams" to help with the demands that private citizens answer health status questions.

The report said Lake County's instructions are "hints" for the "Community Health Ambassador Outreach Door Knocking Project to Increase COVID Vaccine Acceptance."

It continued, "Apparently door knockers are already operating in various towns," quoting a social media statement that confirmed, "HEADS UP! The Covid Gang is knocking on doors in North Carolina, California, Colorado and Oregon. People on TikTok are reporting they door knock then come back a week later. All of us need to post where they are at so we can sort of make up a map!"

The Western Journal reported just a day earlier that the White House also is warning that if you don't like Biden's decision to be "deputizing" those interrogators, "you're 'feeding misinformation.'"

"Yes, Democrats -- and the odd Republican, albeit one in name only -- are beginning the push back against those who would push back at a divisive and unhelpful plan to boost the numbers of the vaccinated by having volunteers act as traveling salespeople for the Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson shots," the report said.

The White House launched the nationwide questioning with: "Now we need to go to community-by-community, neighborhood-by-neighborhood, and oftentimes, door-to-door — literally knocking on doors — to get help to the remaining people."

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson responded almost immediately, with, "I have directed our health department to let the federal government know that sending government employees or agents door-to-door to compel vaccination would NOT be an effective OR a welcome strategy in Missouri!"

And Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio wondered whether this meant government agents would be "knocking on your door to see if you own a gun" next.

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster wanted to block the door-to-door efforts of the administration in his state. He told his state's health department to block organizations from using the Biden's plan to "target" people.

Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra also claimed it is "absolutely the government’s business" to know who was vaccinated and who wasn't.

The national Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System, meanwhile, has documented thousands of deaths following the mRNA shots, which are not conventional vaccines but experimental genetic therapy.

