|
FaithMUCH ABOUT HISTORY
Israeli archeologists find biblical name 'Jerubbaal' inked on pot from Judges era

Dates back approximately 3,100 years

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published July 22, 2021 at 2:09pm
(RUSSIAN FAITH) – Archaeologists digging in southern Israel may have found the name of Jerubbaal, scourge of the Midianites, on a broken fragment of a Judges-era clay pot.

The inscription in primitive alphabetic writing from the time of the biblical Judges was found in Khirbat er-Ra’i, near Kiryat Gat in southern Israel. The extremely rare inscription, written in ink on a fragment of clay pot, apparently bears the name “Jerubbaal.”

Whatever else the pot may have said is lost to the mists of time, but that is a name known from the biblical book of Judges and the inscription is roughly from the time of the judges – about 3,100 years ago, the Israel Antiquities Authority reported on Monday. The coincidence is intriguing.

