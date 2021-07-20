A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Diversions Money U.S.WND VIDEO
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

WATCH: Jeff Bezos reaches space in successful Blue Origin launch

Comes on 52nd anniversary of Apollo 11 moon landing

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published July 20, 2021 at 12:37pm
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Jeff Bezos and three other passengers rocket into space aboard the billionaire's Blue Origin New Shepard spacecraft on Tuesday, July 20, 2021. (Video screenshot)

By Ailan Evans
Daily Caller News Foundation

Former Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos and three other passengers successfully launched into space Tuesday aboard the billionaire’s Blue Origin New Shepard spacecraft.

TRENDING: Disney moves thousands of jobs out of California to more 'business-friendly' state

The spacecraft lifted off at 9:12 a.m. ET carrying Bezos, his brother Mark, 18-year-old Joshua Daemen, and 82-year-old aviator Wally Funk. The crew was outside of the Earth’s atmosphere for several minutes before descending.

The flight was 11 minutes in total, and reached the Karman line, a 62-mile-high boundary separating the Earth’s atmosphere from the stratosphere.

Bezos could be heard on the broadcast calling the flight “the best day ever.”

The launch comes on the 52ndanniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing, in which Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin walked on the surface of the moon.

Bezos owns aerospace company Blue Origin, which manufactured the New Shepard rocket used in the flight. The rocket had a detachable booster that piloted itself back to earth and a crew capsule that separated from the booster two-and-a-half minutes into the flight.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected]

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected]

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Democrat looks to launch new taxes on 'space tourism'
WATCH: Jeff Bezos reaches space in successful Blue Origin launch
Senate Dems float making women register for draft
2020 election polls were least accurate in decades
Psaki dodges on White House revealing which Facebook posts it flags as misinformation
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×