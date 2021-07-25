A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
'Jerry Maguire' star now protects American Jews as a 'Shabbat Angel'

'I know this is probably one of the more important things I'm going to do in my life'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published July 25, 2021 at 6:39pm
(SPECTRUM NEWS 1) -- LOS ANGELES — Angels come in all forms, and while some have wings and halos, others like Jonathan Lipnicki are former child stars.

At the age of 6, Lipnicki got his big break as the precocious little kid in "Jerry McGuire," opposite Tom Cruise. Fast-forward more than two decades, and Lipnicki, now 30, is focused on his latest role.

For the past couple of months, Lipnicki, a black belt in Brazilian Jujutsu, has been spending every weekend in the Fairfax District escorting members of the Orthodox Jewish community to and from the synagogue.

Read the full story ›

WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







