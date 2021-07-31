Journalist: 'Someone needs to create porn for children'

By Mary Margaret Olohan

Writer Flora Gill sparked a backlash Thursday by advocating for “porn for children” where “no one gets choked.”

“Someone needs to create porn for children. Hear me out,” Gill tweeted. “Young teens are already watching porn but they’re finding hardcore, aggressive videos that give a terrible view of sex. They need entry level porn! A soft core site where everyone asks for consent and no one gets choked.”

Gill, whose Twitter byline boasts of writing for GQ, ST Style Magazine, Grazia, Evening Standard, The Sunday Times Magazine and the Radio Times, deleted her tweet Thursday following backlash.

This may qualify for the worst Tweet of the year. pic.twitter.com/uzf1NkKfPC — Harrison Krank (@HarrisonKrank) July 29, 2021

“Absolutely not getting swept up into another twitter cesspool so deleted tweet before it picks up steam! Obviously not an actual solution, but it is a real problem. Everyone take a deep breath,” she tweeted.

Gill then tweeted: “Apropos of nothing I really think if someone quickly deletes a tweet, it shouldn’t be screenshotted and shared like… just let it die, you know? no? no one else agree?”

Thousands of Twitter users disagreed, replying to Gill’s tweets with screenshots of her original tweet.

Errr nah. Some tweets should be preserved and brought to the attention of as many people as possible. Like this: pic.twitter.com/LZKtAyllyS — (@gregorymsocial) July 29, 2021

wtf wtf wtf wtf wtf wtf wtf wtf wtf pic.twitter.com/kjlg9bQrKU — Lauren Chen (@TheLaurenChen) July 29, 2021

“I propose we seize the laptops of all journalists until we figure out what is going on,” joked commentator Lauren Chen.

“The journalists are at it again,” tweeted Human Events senior editor Jack Posobiec.

A millstone would be much too merciful. pic.twitter.com/q9ilaBcUor — Allie Beth Stuckey (@conservmillen) July 29, 2021

Gill’s comments follow calls for children to be exposed to kink performances at Pride events throughout the month of June, such as a Washington Post op-ed published in late June that encouraged exposing children to “kink culture.”

“Yes, kink belongs at Pride,” read the headline of writer Lauren Rowello’s WaPo piece. “And I want my kids to see it.” “Children who witness kink culture are reassured that alternative experiences of sexuality and expression are valid — no matter who they become as they mature, helping them recognize that their personal experiences aren’t bad or wrong, and that they aren’t alone in their experiences,” Rowello wrote. Joseph Fischel, an associate professor of Women’s, Gender, & Sexuality Studies at Yale University, wrote in a Boston Globe op-ed that “leather chaps and nipple clamps and boys kissing boys and girls kissing girls” provide models of “living and loving that many kids and teenagers attending Pride have never seen” or have only seen online in pornography. “When parents or people ventriloquizing parents oppose public indecency at Pride on the grounds that it may upset children, the opposite is more likely the case: their children might like it, and that upsets the parents, not the children,” Fischel wrote.

