FaithTESTING THE FAITH
Judge rules Air Force responsible for 2017 mass shooting at Texas church

Failed to enter gunman's criminal history into federal background check database

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published July 8, 2021 at 1:12pm
(THE HILL) – A federal judge on Tuesday ruled that the U.S. Air Force is mostly responsible for the 2017 mass shooting in Sutherland Springs, Texas, due to its failure to enter the gunman's criminal history into a federal background check database, which might have prevented him from purchasing firearms.

Devin Patrick Kelley killed 26 people and wounded 22 others when he opened fire at the First Baptist Church; he killed himself shortly after what was the deadliest mass shooting in Texas history.

In court documents filed on Tuesday, U.S. District Judge Xavier Rodriguez for the Western District of Texas ruled that Kelley was 40 percent responsible for the shooting while the U.S. government was 60 percent responsible.

Read the full story ›

