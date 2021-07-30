Kamala bashed for 'bureaucratic nonsense' about border crisis

Kamala Harris, the vice president, is taking a bashing online for having released this week her ideas for addressing the crisis of illegal immigration at the southern border caused by President Biden's abandonment of President Trump's successful policies.

It's because they're unrealistic.

That's according to John Daniel Davidson, the political editor at The Federalist, who explained there's nothing wrong with the ideas, it's just that they're like saying "of course we need to change our strategic policy toward China, but we have to establish a missile base on Mars first."

Harris, who was tasked by Biden with being responsible for addressing the border crisis that has seen hundreds of thousands of illegal aliens break into the U.S. already this year, recently released her thoughts on the issue.

She said the "root causes" of the problem must be addressed, including corruption in Central America, violence, trafficking, poverty and even "extreme" weather conditions.

She explained, "Recently, I traveled to Guatemala, where one of the largest challenges is corruption. Our administration knows that, where corruption goes unchecked, people suffer. And so, on that trip, the United States announced that we will launch an Anticorruption Task Force which will include U.S. prosecutors and law enforcement experts who will investigate corruption cases."

Through that, she said, "we will also mitigate the lack of economic and educational opportunities."

Davidson cited Harris' comments:

"In just five months, it seems Vice President Kamala Harris has managed to crack the code on illegal immigration. All we have to do to ensure that Central Americans stop illegally crossing our border is to transform the Northern Triangle countries of Honduras, Guatemala, and El Salvador into stable, prosperous democracies. That’s it! That’s the answer!" he wrote.

"So many Central Americans come to the United States illegally, it turns out, … because their countries are plagued by poverty, crime, corruption, and violence. Solve those problems and bang! — you solve illegal immigration," he wrote sarcastically.

"It’s hard to overstate the Biden administration’s fundamental unseriousness about all this, whether it be root causes of migration or the border itself. Every step of the way, Harris has shown a mixture of dismissiveness and incuriosity in her role as Biden’s 'border czar.' After a quick jaunt to Mexico and Guatemala last month, and an even more superficial stopover in El Paso (which lasted a few hours and didn’t include a visit to the physical border), Harris has now released what amounts to a list of warmed-over platitudes about creating opportunity and fighting corruption in Central America."

Her ideas include, "addressing poverty, fighting corruption, promoting human rights, fighting crime, and combating violence."

"There’s nothing wrong with these as overarching goals, but one must be realistic about the enormity of the task at hand, and cognizant of what’s been tried before — and failed. If this strategy document is any indication, no one in the Biden administration is being the least bit realistic here," he said.

He pointed to her assessment that help will be required from the governments of El Salvador, Guatemala and Honduras in the form of governing in a "transparent, professional and inclusive manner."

"Does Harris know that the president of Honduras, Juan Orlando Hernández, is almost certainly a drug-trafficker, whose brother was sentenced to life in prison back in March by a U.S. judge? Is Harris aware that President Alejandro Giammattei of Guatemala, whom she met in June, is right now facing mass civil unrest and demands for his resignation over the firing of a special prosecutor who was investigating corruption cases linked to Giammattei?"

"If you begin with the assumption that the only way to stop illegal immigration is to transform Central America into a model of good governance and economic prosperity, then you’ll never stop illegal immigration. And it appears this is exactly the approach the Biden administration is taking," he said.

He explained, "This pipe dream of nation-building in Central America, along with the entire mantra of addressing 'root causes,' has been the only thing the administration has been willing to say about illegal immigration and the ongoing fiasco at the border. All the other 'root causes' of the current crisis, like Biden’s decision to end a raft of Trump-era border policies as soon as he took office, go unacknowledged."

He assessed the "root causes" approach is being designed by the White House to fail.

He said as it is, Biden and Harris are proposing "nothing more than bromides and half-measures that have been tried before and accomplished nothing except to line the pockets of nongovernmental organizations that land USAID contracts to provide goods and services that Central Americans don’t need."

Harris' statement outlined her "desired end state," which would be "a democratic, prosperous, and safe Central America, where people advance economically, live, work,and learn in safety and dignity, contribute to and benefit from the democratic process, have confidence in public institutions, and enjoy opportunities to create futures for themselves and their families at home."

She envisions "opportunities" for "all citizens regardless of gender, race, ethnicity, or sexual orientation" through defeating "economic inequality," corruption, violence, extortion, criminal gangs, trafficking networks, and more.

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

