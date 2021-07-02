A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
'It's too late to save Christmas': Retailers brace for unprecedented shortages of everything

Cargo ships overbooked, containers stranded in wrong places, ports congested

Published July 2, 2021 at 4:11pm
Published July 2, 2021 at 4:11pm
(ZEROHEDGE) – With global container shipping rates hitting never before seen levels amid a historic global scramble to secure good and inventory, suppliers to Walmart, Target, Amazon.com and other major retailers told Reuters they are placing holiday orders for Chinese-made merchandise weeks much earlier this year, as a global shipping backlog threatens to leave many gift buyers empty-handed this Christmas shopping season.  

Reuters surveyed nearly a dozen suppliers and retailers of everything from toys to computer equipment in the United States and Europe. All expect weeks-long delays in holiday inventory due to shipping bottlenecks, including a global container shortage and the recent COVID-related closure of the southern Chinese port of Yantian, which serves manufacturers near Shenzhen.

The risk for retailers is a rash of out-of-stock items just as shoppers are ready to open their wallets to splurge on toys, clothing and other merchandise.

Read the full story ›

