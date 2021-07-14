A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Diversions Education U.S. Wire
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

LeBron James bizarrely takes the court at son's youth-basketball game, misses shot after shot

Erin Coates, The Western Journal By Erin Coates, The Western Journal
Published July 13, 2021 at 9:51pm
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

LeBron James took the court at his son's youth basketball game and did not put on his best show.

A video of the Los Angeles Lakers star on the court of his son Bryce's game recently circulated online and showed James missing every shot he took.

James took a shot from behind the three-point line and missed.

He then took a half-court shot and missed that one as well.

TRENDING: GOP fireworks! Trump election lawyer Jenna Ellis quits Republican Party

Fans quickly joked that James was "throwing bricks" to help build a gym or his new house.

A different account tweeted another video that appears to be from the same day in which James made every single shot he took.

It is not unusual for James to make a scene at his sons' basketball games.

At a July 3 game, James yelled at the PA announcer over a comment made after his son Bronny got a foul call, the New York Post reported.

James reportedly interrupted the game and yelled at the announcer, taking about a minute to calm down and later walk back to his seat.

In a recent podcast interview, James said that he wanted to retire with the Lakers in "four, five, six, seven" years, according to NBC Sports.

"I truly hope that I can finish my career with the Lakers," he told the "SmartLess" podcast.

"However many years that is, if it's four, five, six, whatever, seven, I hope I can continue to play the game. I love being in LA, my family loves being in LA."

It is unclear how many years James plans to continue to play, but he has said he wants to play until Bronny is in the NBA.

This article appeared originally on The Western Journal.

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×