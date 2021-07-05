A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Diversions Money Politics U.S.NEWS ANALYSIS
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Left spews July 4 hate, but this patriotic video from a Walmart will inspire you

Shoppers instantly burst into national anthem

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published July 5, 2021 at 6:21pm
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

(CBN NEWS) -- Independence Day is a time to give thanks and celebrate our American freedoms, to thank God that we live in a country founded on biblical principles that have made the USA one of the freest countries in all of human history. It's been an imperfect experiment to be sure, marred by injustices and conflict, but the trajectory toward life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness is hard to ignore.

Yet some on the left decided to use their freedom of speech to focus solely on the negatives of the past, bashing the very country that gives them the freedom to do that. Of course, here in America, it's their right to do so.

From Hollywood, people like actress Alyssa Milano decided to trash the USA, pointing only to the injustices and not to the principles that have given us so much progress:

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Left spews July 4 hate, but this patriotic video from a Walmart will inspire you
Director of 'Superman,' 'Twilight Zone' and 'The Omen' dead at 91
More jobless Americans sue states for ending unemployment benefits early
Jeff Bezos steps down as CEO of Amazon
College prez set for ambassador gig after paying Biden $900,000 for vaguely defined post
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×