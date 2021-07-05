Left spews July 4 hate, but this patriotic video from a Walmart will inspire you

(CBN NEWS) -- Independence Day is a time to give thanks and celebrate our American freedoms, to thank God that we live in a country founded on biblical principles that have made the USA one of the freest countries in all of human history. It's been an imperfect experiment to be sure, marred by injustices and conflict, but the trajectory toward life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness is hard to ignore.

Yet some on the left decided to use their freedom of speech to focus solely on the negatives of the past, bashing the very country that gives them the freedom to do that. Of course, here in America, it's their right to do so.

From Hollywood, people like actress Alyssa Milano decided to trash the USA, pointing only to the injustices and not to the principles that have given us so much progress:

