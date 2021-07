(NEW YORK POST) – A German court has ruled that Lindt’s iconic Gold Bunny wrapper is a trademark of the over 175-year-old chocolate company.

Lindt & Spruengli’s Gold Bunny is one of the Swiss brand’s best-selling products on store shelves during the Easter holidays.

Meanwhile, German chocolatier Heilemann began marketing their own chocolate bunny in a gold foil wrapper in 2018, which Lindt argued had infringed on a trademark of their cottontail confection.

