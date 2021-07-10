A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Long-lost 'Wizard of Oz' dress found in box at D.C. school

Judy Garland's famous frock was gifted to institute nearly 50 years ago

Published July 10, 2021 at 12:50pm
(UPI) – A long-lost dress worn by Judy Garland in "The Wizard of Oz" has been found decades later in a box at a university in Washington, D.C.

Catholic University announced in a news release that the dress, which was gifted to the school nearly 50 years ago by actress Mercedes McCambridge while she was serving as the drama department's artist-in-residence, was found by drama department lecturer Matt Ripa in a box placed atop some mail slots near his desk.

Ripa said he had often gone searching for the dress during his free time after hearing about the long-lost item in 2014, but he was apparently beaten to the discovery by Thomas Donahue, a now-retired drama professor, who had placed the box in Ripa's office before leaving the school last year.

